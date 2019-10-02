|
Ruth Imogene Collins
Ruthe, as she was known to all who loved her, passed away peacefully September 24, 2019 from complications due to age. Her four children were at her side Ruthe's husband of 57 years. George Alton Collins died February 16, 1999.
Ruthe was born on September 11, 1925 in Sanitarium, California to Roswell Gould Hocking and Myrtle Gray Hocking. She had one brother Albert Hocking and one sister Mary Ann Brendel both of which preceded her in death. She graduated from Pacific Union College Preparatory School, Angwin, California on May 13, 1943.
Ruthe lost her Mother at an early age and at 18 moved to Shelton, Washington to live with her Uncle Paul and Aunt Gladys. It was there that she met George Collins. They were married April 9, 1944 and then sent for her younger sister "Mary Ann" who lived with them until she herself was married.
Ruthe and George moved to Springfield. Oregon in 1947 where George, along with two of his uncles, started CR&K Logging. Ruthe and George later relocated the family to the Pleasant Hill area.
Ruthe was a talented lady, a trained classical pianist, a natural athlete, an amazing gardener and a dedicated Wife and Mother. Additionally, she was known as a friend, because she befriended many and gave easily of her love.
As an athlete she hit and threw a ball better than most; she was captain of the St. Helena High School girls softball team that she played on in 1939-1940.
She coached girls' softball at Pleasant Hill High School and had a love for bowling. In her younger years she earned a 200-bowling average. She was known city wide for her bowling skills and even appeared on the local bowling channel. Later in life she developed a passion for golf, where because of her ability to hit a long ball she often played with both men and women.
Ruthe was a decorator, a flower arranger, a seamstress and enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She also enjoyed deer and elk hunting and loved the many hunting trips that she and George enjoyed with various family members. She was widely praised for her amazing canning abilities and known far and wide for "Ruthe's dill pickles." If you have the recipe don't lose it!
Of all her talents, abilities and traits she is additionally admired for the 20 years she served her husband George as he managed life with Parkinson disease. Ruthe was an amazing caregiver in many ways. She never complained and simply worked to make George's life better dealing with a chronic disease.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to the healthcare professionals at Gateway Gardens for providing loving and exceptional care.
Ruthe is survived by her four children, Patricia (husband Bob) Siegmund of Eugene, Linda Stelle (husband Gary who preceded Ruthe in death) of Powell Butte, Oregon, John (wife Connie) Collins of La Grande, Oregon and Maureen Collins of Redmond, Oregon. She has four granddaughters, Tami Davis of Redmond, Stacie Hawley of Eugene, Katie Wightman of Lostine and Johnna Clark of Pendleton. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren.
There will be a Celebration of Lite in May, 2020, In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the American Parkinson Disease Association at 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, New York, 10305. Or to the at P. O. Box 611, Doylestown, PA 18901.
