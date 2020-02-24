|
Ruth Johnson
9/29/1943 - Nov. 19, 2019
Ruth M. Johnson was born on Sept. 29, 1943 in McMinnville, Oregon. She died suddenly, Nov. 19, 2019, of a brain aneurysm. She was the fourth born out of nine brothers and sisters. She loved going to concerts during the 80's when the country stars came to the Hult center and fairs. Ruth was a very friendly, and loved it when she would see people she knew shopping. Loved her family, and our four granddaughters.
She married Ed Johnson on Oct 30, 1964. We met while I was in the Navy.
We have two wonderful children, Wendy [Walk] Johnson, Eugene, and Brian Johnson, Elmria. Wendy has two daughters from her 1st marriage, Rebecca Walk and Brittany Walk. Brian is married to Shari (Scroggins) Johnson and they have two daughters, Aspen and Corbie.
She is survived by, Her husband Ed, Our two children, Our four granddaughters, three brothers and one sister, many nieces and nephews.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 24 to Feb. 29, 2020