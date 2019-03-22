|
Ruth La Rayne Jones was born January 27, 1921 in Mora, Minnesota to Oscar and Elizabeth Harris. She married Robert Earl Jones in Mora, Minnesota on October 26, 1940. She grew up on her family farm in Mora with her three brothers and two sisters who all preceded her in death.
She and her family moved to Eugene, Oregon from Mora in 1947. Ruth worked for Sears and Roebuck Co. as an interior decorator. Ruth and her husband moved to Florence, Oregon in 1979 and lived on Mercer Lake. She enjoyed painting, fishing, traveling, flower gardening, and cooking. In 1999 her husband Bob passed away after 59 years of marriage and in 2001 she moved to Grants Pass, Oregon to be closer to her son Gary and his family.
She is survived by her sons Dennis Jones and wife Kathy, and Gary Jones and his wife Sheryl. She had nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She will always be in our hearts. In lieu of flowers we ask that you send a donation, in Memory of Ruth Jones, to: St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 865 NW Fifth Street, Grants Pass, OR 97526 or StJude.org.
