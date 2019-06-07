|
|
Ruth Lucille (Asche) Harrison Our mother and grandma, Ruth Lucille (Asche) Harrison, peacefully passed away on May 5, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon surrounded by family.
1926 - 2019
Mom was born on February 24, 1926 near the township of Kanawha in Hancock County, Iowa to Joe and Ella (Hartwig) Asche. She married George Otis Harrison on July 4, 1944. Dad preceded her in death on June 12, 1999. Mom is survived by their four children and their spouses, Roger (Nan) Harrison, Jerry (Jenny) Harrison, John (Char) Harrison and Sharon (Francis) Anderson. Her children blessed her with 10 grandchildren and eventually an even greater blessing of 20 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Esther Likely and her brother Gene Asche. She was preceded in death by her sister Marie Davis and brothers Carl Asche and Weert Asche.
Mom enjoyed reminiscing about the family farm in Iowa (a century farm), traveling across the United States with Dad and their children and findings from her genealogy research. She was especially proud of her German heritage.
She shared her love of reading and baked cookies at Christmas for everyone (never a burnt cookie bottom). She loved creating beautiful clothing, needle point and quilts for her family.
During her life she was devoted to her faith and family. Mom and Dad joined the Seventh Day Adventist church early in their marriage. She was always faithful to the Sabbath.
She will be missed by her family and all who knew her. Well done faithful servant, rest in peace.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 7, 2019