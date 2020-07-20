Ruth Ryker
December 10, 1931 - July 16, 2020
Ruth Ellen (Moeschler) Ryker of Pleasant Hill, Oregon, beloved Mother and Grammy went home to her Savior Thursday, July 16 at the age of 88. The sixth of seven children, Ruth was born December 10, 1931 in Chaska, Minnesota to Carroll Moeschler and Pearl Moeschler-Kuch.
Ruth married Arra Martin Ryker June 19, 1948 in Las Vegas Nevada. They were married 67 wonderful, loving years before Arra's passing in 2015. Ruth and Arra moved to Springfield, Oregon in 1950. In 1951 they started their family and welcomed their first child, Arra Martin Ryker III (Skip). Soon after came daughter Vickie, sons Al, Dan and Doug and two more daughters, Donna and Mary.
Ruth loved her family, her church, her garden and her farm. Sunday mornings were often spent getting grandkids fed and ready for church. Sunday afternoons and evenings were usually a huge family event with her children and grandkids spending time at the family farm in Pleasant Hill waiting for her to come home from the store so everyone could have supper. Playing outside, tending to animals and big family meals with everyone sitting together and praying, perfect days.
Ruth worked for the Springfield School District from 1970-1995 as a custodian. When she wasn't working at "her school" she was working on the farm or in "her garden". Supper was often late as time always got away from her when she was working outside.
Ruth and Arra took many long car drives to visit family in California and loved the extra company of a grandchild or two, or three or as many as they could make away with. They loved visiting Ruth's mother Pearl and her brothers and sisters as well as her many nieces and nephews. Then there were the family camping trips to the coast. Many a summer and Fourth of July were spent camping and fishing in Charleston where Ruth would hike trails with the grandchildren on all day adventures.
Ruth is survived by her children, Skip Ryker (Edith); Vicki Hamar; Al Ryker; Dan Ryker (Dennette); Donna Johnson and Mary Kreklau (Chip); 19 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren; a great-great granddaughter and a great granddaughter due in September and great-great granddaughter due in August. Ruth is also survived by her sister, Kathy Bushey, as well as many nieces and nephews all who held a special place in her heart.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Arra; a son, Doug; 2 grandchildren, Rebecca and Nicholas and a great grandson, Nathan.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at The Rawlin at Riverbend and Sacred Heart Hospice for their compassion and care for Ruth.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday July 23, 2020 at 10:30 am at Pleasant Hill Lutheran Church. Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield will be overseeing arrangements. Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com
