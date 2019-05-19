|
|
Ruth Marie Watters of Clackamas, Oregon formerly Eugene, Oregon passed away on April 18, 2019.
Ruth Watters
1924 - 2019
She was born in Billings, Montana to Herbert E. and Mable B. McLaughlin. She graduated from Billings Senior High in 1943 and entered Northwest Christian University in Eugene that fall.
On September 15, 1944 she married Arthur J. Watters in Stayton, Oregon. They owned and operated 3 Beauty Schools and 10 Beauty Salons throughout Oregon for over 60 years. Art proceeded her in death on May 17th, 2010. They had been married for 65 years.
Ruth was a member of First Christian Church, Eugene, Zonta Club of Eugene, Zonta International, Oregon Hairdressers Assn. Oregon Beauty School Ass. and National Cosmetology Assn.
She served as President of the Zonta Club of Eugene, an International Service Organization. She was President of the Oregon Hairdressers Assn, President of Oregon Beauty School Assn., and served as Vice President of the National Cosmetology Assn for over 6 years.
She is survived by three of her sons, Greg (Karen), Roseburg, Or: Michael (Terri), Bellingham, Wa.: and Stanley Watters, Happy Valley, Or. She was preceded in death by her other son Larry, Eugene. Also surviving is her brother Robert E. (Mary), McLaughlin, Terre Haute, In. She has 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at Christ the Vine Lutheran Church, 18677 SE Hwy 212 in Damascus, OR on June 8 at 11:00 a.m. Burial was at Lone Oak Cemetery, Stayton, Oregon.
Donations may be made to the Helping Hand Room at First Christian Church, Eugene.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 19, 2019