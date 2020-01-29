|
Ruth Whipp
2/28/1933 - 12/24/2019
Ruth Avis (Peden) Whipp age 86 of Huxley, Iowa (formerly of Springfield, Oregon) passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children, on December 24, 2019 at Mary Greeley Hospital in Ames, Iowa.
Ruth was born on February 28, 1933 in Canby, Minnesota to Maurice and Pearl (Heaton) Peden. She graduated from Gary, South Dakota High School in 1951 and from University of Northern Iowa in 1955.
Ruth married Shannon Carl Whipp in June 1956. They had five children: Margaret Colleen (Meg), Shannon Clay (Shad), Sheridan Russell, Richard (Reed) and Sheldon (Boone). Shannon and Ruth were also foster parents to many children beginning with brother-in-law Robert (Bob) Arms who remained close throughout her life.
Ruth was a born educator and taught multiple generations of family and friends how to swim. She was a family legend for having swum the length of Lake Cochrane and back while growing up in South Dakota.
Ruth was a teacher for 26 years; 17 years teaching Physical Education at Ballard High School in Huxley, Iowa. In 1986, she returned to school at Iowa State University and acquired a Master's Degree and went on to teach Special Education.
Ruth was committed to furthering opportunities for women. She founded a Girls Softball League in the Ballard community to provide young women an outlet for competition and served as an umpire for softball and baseball games. Additionally Ruth volunteered at the Domestic Violence Shelter in Ames.
After retirement, she moved to Springfield, Oregon to help raise her grandson Clay. She loved following University of Oregon sports and playing bridge with her friends in Springfield/Eugene.
Ruth is survived by her children Meg and her husband John Janis, Shad, Sheridan and his wife Dawn, Reed and Boone and his wife Bonita; grandchildren Michelle (Whipp) Hanks, Clay Whipp, Cheyenne Whipp; great-granddaughter Calliope Hanks; siblings Wendell Peden, Edythe Cascini, Arlyce Sebastian and husband Wayne, Millie Bullock. She was preceded in death by her parents Maurice and Pearl (Heaton) Peden; siblings Vivian Phillips, David H. Peden, Dwight E. Peden, daughter-in-law Jennifer (Nerness) Whipp, great-granddaughter Gabrielle Grefsrud and former husband Shannon Whipp.
A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Sunday February 9, 2020 at the Huxley City Administration - Saferoom, 515 North Main Ave, Huxley, IA 50124. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ruth's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to:
Disabled American Veterans - www.dav.org/
Assault Care Center Extending Shelter & Support - www.assaultcarecenter.org/
Condolences can be sent to www.iowacremation.com/Obituary.
