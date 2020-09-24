Sally Eillen Kaufman
08-06-1943 - 09-04-2020
Sally Eileen Kaufman of Eugene died September 4, 2020 of complications due to heart disease. She was 77. No service is planned.
She was born August 6, 1943 in Los Angeles, California to Edward Tifft and Margaret McElrea. She attended Gardena High School in Gardena, California. Her father was a direct descendant of Governor William Bradford of the Mayflower and her mother was a first generation American of Scots-Irish background. She married Richard E. Kaufman on May 21, 1983 in Encinitas, California. He died in 2011.
After many years as an Aerospace Engineer responsible for satellite solar panels and solar panels for many Space Shuttle missions, she moved to Eugene in 1998 after her retirement. She was a passionate gardener and grew many exotic orchids. Accomplished in many fields, her friends and family often received unexpected gifts of the beautiful needlework she created, and she was known to friends and neighbors as someone eager to help in an emergency.
She is survived by her sons Russell (Claudia) Dysard, Christopher (Diana) Warner, and Kevin Warner, sister Kathleen (John) Cooper, all of California, and stepsons Timothy Kaufman of Iowa, David Kaufman of Nevada and stepdaughter Susan Kaufman of California. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Remembrances may be sent to: National Multiple Sclerosis Society and Cascades Raptor Center.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy