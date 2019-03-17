|
Sally Lou Bonzer
October 24, 1918 -
March 12, 2019
In typical Sallylou style, with strength and positivity, she lived to celebrate her 100th birthday in October. Sally always lived her life to the fullest of her capabilities, but deciding it was time to put this world behind her she passed away peacefully, surrounded by all four of her children on March 12th 2019.
Sallylou was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 1918, the oldest of three children of Laura and Fred Cummings.
After graduating from nursing school in Racine, Wisconsin, she joined the Army in 1943. She was assigned to the 39th Field Hospital and landed on Utah Beach DDay+3. Keeping up with the front lines, Sallylou journeyed through Europe taking care of the wounded until the end of the war in 1945. She earned 5 Battle Stars, a Bronze Medal and the French Legion of Honor, a medal, which was one of her most prized processions.
After the war, Sallylou returned to Wisconsin and married the handsome Doctor, John Bonzer, whom she met while serving in the Medical Corps. They settled in Eugene, Oregon where John started a medical practice. Together they raised four children and were happily married for 59 years. After her children were grown, Sally returned to school and renewed her nursing license. She later enrolled at the University of Oregon and completed a degree in Speech Pathology and Audiology in 1973.
There was never much down time in Sally's life, lifetime members of the Eugene Country Club, John and Sally enjoyed their time golfing. Sally also loved traveling, gardening, and sewing, she was always doing something. She was a very creative person, and an expert seamstress. All of her daughters remember their matching outfits that she made for every holiday and special occasion. She loved to buy beautiful clothes, only to change them to make them 'more her style'. Her sense of fashion was memorable, we all know her love of jackets; she never left the house unless perfectly put together. She enjoyed creating intricate hand cut birthday and Christmas cards for family and friends up until her mid nineties. Being an avid swimmer since her youth, she swam almost daily until a stroke later in life made that impossible. However, Sallylou never let any challenge deter from her ability to lead a rich and spirited life.
She leaves behind a legacy of strength and determination for us all.
Sally was preceded in death by her husband John, and her granddaughter Sydney Bonzer. Sally is survived by her children: John Bonzer of Eugene, Laura Howard of Salem, Alexis Schmidt of Eugene and Dolores Gandall of Honolulu. Sally has eight grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude for the compassionate care from the nurses and caregivers on the 5th floor of Cascade Manor.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sallylou's honor to The Cascade Manor Foundation 65 W. 30th Ave. Eugene, Oregon 97405.
A family graveside service will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Eugene. Services in care of Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield. Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 17, 2019