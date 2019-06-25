|
Sally Louise Smith was born June 20, 1951 to parents Eugene and Norma Sorum in Coos Bay, OR.
Sally Louise Smith
1951 - 2019
Sally won the "Mother Of The Year" award 40 years in a row.
She narrowly missed winning the "Cat Caretaker of the Decade" award because she didn't get the entry form in on time, as she was saving a stray cat from a potential predator during the deadline to enter.
Sally loved her grandchildren more than anything. She loved laughing, listening to music in the mornings and sharing a cold Coca-Cola with anyone who would join her. She loved her long-time trusted companion and life partner Greg Williams. She loved her church and the friends she had there, as well as game nights, weekly lunches, quilting and knitting.
She was an Artificial Intelligence and computing tablet expert. She often hacked her multiple devices to do inconceivable things.
Sally is survived by her son Dustin Smith and daughter-in-law Darby Smith; grandchildren Wesley and Swindon Smith; Sisters Mary South, Susan Getchell, and Ann Scott; and Brother William Sorum. Her brother Richard Sorum preceded her in passing.
Sally has left an everlasting mark on those that knew and cared for her, and is deeply missed.
Services will be held on June 29, 2019 at 10 AM at the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 3925 Hilyard St Eugene, OR.
Reception immediately following at 85164 S. Willamette St., Eugene, OR 97405.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Episcopal Church of the Resurrection.
Arrangements in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Eugene, OR.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 25, 2019