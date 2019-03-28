Home

Sam Balesteri
August 3rd, 1987 – March 28, 1998

Sam,

Through the past 21 years we have met many parents whose children have passed on before them.
The things we all have in common is we never want our children to be forgotten and that they mattered and made a difference in the world.
You can rest assured as long as any of us who love you still live, you will never be forgotten. And yes, you did make a difference in all our lives. We will love you forever.

All our love,
Your loving family

Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 28, 2019
