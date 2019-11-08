Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coos Bay Chapel
685 Anderson Avenue
Coos Bay, OR 97420
(541) 267-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Bridenstine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Bridenstine


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel Bridenstine Obituary
Samuel Bridenstine
11/28/45 - 11/4/2019
Samuel (Sam) Emmerson Bridenstine was the son of Olaf E. and Mary F. (Doolittle) Bridenstine. Graduate of Cottage Grove Senior High School and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Sam was active, curious, and a very hard worker all of his life. He was a logger and a lover of the forest, he was an inventor, a mechanic, an investor, a developer and a dowser. He was a great storyteller and family historian, his memory was sharp all the days of his life. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his partner Lynda Holland, sisters Frances Banton (Thomas) and Katie Millar (Donald). Lynda's children Jonna Bennett, Riche Holland, and Ronda Bennett Vincent. Nieces and nephew Kathy O Takahashi and family, Kim R. Ichikawa and family, Kris A. Banton and family, and Anna J Scherdnik and family. He is also survived by numerous cousins and friends Bob McLain and Don Button and others. In lieu of flowers please plant a tree or give to the . For information on the November 12 service please contact Coos Bay Chapel 541-267-3131.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -