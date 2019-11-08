|
Samuel Bridenstine
11/28/45 - 11/4/2019
Samuel (Sam) Emmerson Bridenstine was the son of Olaf E. and Mary F. (Doolittle) Bridenstine. Graduate of Cottage Grove Senior High School and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Sam was active, curious, and a very hard worker all of his life. He was a logger and a lover of the forest, he was an inventor, a mechanic, an investor, a developer and a dowser. He was a great storyteller and family historian, his memory was sharp all the days of his life. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his partner Lynda Holland, sisters Frances Banton (Thomas) and Katie Millar (Donald). Lynda's children Jonna Bennett, Riche Holland, and Ronda Bennett Vincent. Nieces and nephew Kathy O Takahashi and family, Kim R. Ichikawa and family, Kris A. Banton and family, and Anna J Scherdnik and family. He is also survived by numerous cousins and friends Bob McLain and Don Button and others. In lieu of flowers please plant a tree or give to the . For information on the November 12 service please contact Coos Bay Chapel 541-267-3131.
