Samuel David (Dave) McDonald
01/29/1949 - 09/21/2019
A loving husband and father passed away in peace at 70.
Born in Baker, Oregon to Marvin W. and Susie M. (Clouse) McDonald.
As a journeyman lather/carpenter, he worked his commercial trade on the west coast 09/03/1968 he married his high school sweetheart Kathleen A. Tallerday,(wife of 51 yrs.) raised their only child Heather Lee.
Dave has a large, loving family and survived by his mother Susie, wife Kathy, daughter Heather, fiancé Socorro Ruiz and son Dylan, his beloved grandchildren Robert and Abbie Kunch, brother Marvin, sisters Regina Walters husband Steve, Angie Denster husband Dwight, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins, from as far as DC, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Preceded in death by his father Marvin W. McDonald, granddaughter Casey Ann Kunch and stepfather Robert Campbell.
Dave will be forever remembered as a compassionate man of faith, family and friendships. Truly a happy man with an infectious laugh, outgoing personality and genuinely kind that never met a stranger.
The memory of a loved one is never lost, it carries on through the lives they have touched. Dave left his footprints on many hearts….
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019