|
|
Samuel Winston Hallyburton
1944 - 2019
Sam Hallyburton was born in Atlanta, GA, in 1944 to Vernon and Vivian Hallyburton. He graduated from the University of Chattanooga in 1966 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he served as a Physical Conditioning Instructor at Davis Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, AZ. He worked in California for a couple years before returning to Atlanta where he met his future wife, Jan Giles. After a whirlwind 4-month courtship, they married on July 1, 1972. During their marriage, Sam worked in the insurance industry, with the last portion of his career as a safety consultant, which he absolutely loved.
After they married, Sam and Jan moved to Jacksonville, FL where their son Bill was born. The insurance industry took the family to Tucson, Albuquerque, the Los Angeles area, Portland and finally Eugene, where they lived for the past 29 years.
Sam is survived by his wife Jan, his son Bill, and two brothers, Vernon (GA) and Michael (KY).
Sam loved his family (including his dogs). He was an avid reader and a regular at many of the local coffee houses, especially after his retirement. He loved to laugh and tell stories and was always ready to hear or tell a joke to friends and family. Sam will be missed by many.
Remembrances can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 16 to July 18, 2019