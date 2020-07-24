Sandi Hay
October 3, 1944 - July 18, 2020
Sandi Hay, 75, of Eugene, OR. God swiftly took her away from us in a peaceful moment on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Avamere rehab center, where she had chosen to regain her strength, after an unexpected turn of events with her health on June 7th.
Besides spending time with family and friends, Sandi touched many lives volunteering for the past 23 years at two local rehab centers, giving the residents there hours of her laughter, love and hope. Sandi was an avid puzzle solver, card and game player. She confidently walked around in shorts, showcasing her custom designed purple prosthetic rod, to encourage new incoming patients that life after amputation was possible.
Her 50 yr battle with diabetes had been long and challenging. We were always so proud of our Mom's strength and courage. She was our bionic, super Mom, a true "one-of-a-kind" always bouncing back to be by her family's side, surpassing every doctor's predictions and expectations. So grateful she got to be our Mom for as long as she did, a wonderfully supportive grandmother, amazing GG-ma (great grandmother) and caring "Momma Hay" to her children's friends. She touched many lives with her generosity.
Sandi is survived by her 5 children, 12 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren, 3 sisters,1 brother and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
No public announcement of a ceremony will be given.
She will forever be in our HEARTS and we will miss her loving warm hugs dearly.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy