Sandra "Sandy" Lee Sveen-Shultz
March 9, 2019
With profound sadness we announce the passing of our loving and devoted Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and friend
Sandra (Sandy) Lee Sveen~Shultz on March 9th at the age of 77.
Sandy had a zest for life and adventure. She loved to travel, shop, camp, and spend time with family and friends.
She is preceded in death by Husband Richard Shultz and Parents Marv and Lorraine Sveen.
She is survived by three children. Lance, Jeanell, Kyle. Two siblings brother Larry and sister Sue. Eight Grandchildren Hanna, Shelby, Tessa, Gary, Jocelynn, Mason, Valarie, Cayden. One Great-grandchild Nik. Nephews Tanner (Tina), Travis. One Daughter-in-law Michelle, one sister- in-law Sheri, one Brother-in-law Jim. As well as many Dear friends.
A memorial to gather and share memories and celebrate her life will be held Saturday March 16th at 2pm at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
255 Maxwell Rd. Eugene.
In Lieu of flowers or other donations please donate to the W.V.C.I
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 13, 2019
