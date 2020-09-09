Sandra Caverhill
10/06/1960 - 08/07/2020
Sandra Leigh Caverhill was born in Ontario, OR on October 6, 1960 to Orval E. and Marion L. (Patton) Caverhill. She went home to see her Lord Jesus, on Friday, August 7, 2020. After graduating from Ontario High School, she moved to Eugene and worked in the floral industry. In 1996 she started an Antique and Garden Décor business. In 2011 she started working for Alternative Financial Services, Inc. and received her Mortgage Loan Originators License. In 2015 she re-committed her life to Christ. In 2017 she was appointed as a missionary to go to India with Pioneers and started taking Bible classes.
Whatever Sandy did, she did it with her whole heart. Her favorite four-letter word was LOVE... she loved flowers and gardening, skydiving, rock hunting, her dogs, fishing, taking old things and create new things, her family and her friends, to help other people and she loved unconditionally. But the biggest love in her life was her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She is survived by her father, Orval E. Caverhill (92) and her sisters, Ann L. Andrews and Lynn M. and her husband Jon Paladijczuk, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her Celebration of Life will be Sat, Sept 12 at 1:00 PM at Westside Baptist Church on 1375 Irving Road in Eugene. We ask if you attend the Celebration of Life that you would please wear a mask and be respectful of each other by social distancing.
Sandy's biggest dream was to go to India to be a missionary, so in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to the "Sandy Caverhill Memorial Fund" by going to www.pioneers.org
and use account number 112759 OR you can send in a check made out to Pioneers with that number in the memo line or a note that the donation goes to the Sandy Caverhill Memorial Fund. There will also be a basket for cards/checks at the Celebration of Life. The funds will be used to support the other people that were going on her team. Pioneers address is: Pioneers 10123 William Carey Dr. Orlando, FL 3283
