|
|
Sandra Dawley
12/20/1954 - 02/13/2020
Sandra Lee Dawley was born on December 20, 1954. She passed away on February 13, 2020 at the age of 65. She was born in Eugene, Or and lived her entire life in the area. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1973.
Sandra lived her life always doing for others. She owned her own cleaning business for the last 20 years. All of her clients were family to her. She loved bringing flowers just to brighten people's days. She always went above and beyond and cared so much about the work she did. Her kind, compassionate and thoughtful spirit touched the lives of those around her. She loved to cook and share her meals with others. She loved gardening, planting flowers, painting, drawing and she especially loved writing poetry. She was also so proud to be writing a book. She loved cats and was the best grandma to her cat, Lucky.
Sandra also loved her "adopted" nieces, nephews and grandkids. She loved finding ways to spoil them. She also loved going to the gokart races and watching the kids race. The children in her life brightened her days beyond measure. Watching them grow up brought her so much joy and happiness.
Sandra's love for life was contagious. Her bright shining spirit will be missed by so many. She was and angel in the shape of a mom, a sister, an aunt, a grandma and a friend to so many. She is survived by her daughter Sheri Gabert, brother Greg and sisters Janice and Marilyn. In lieu of gifts, please plant a flower in your garden to remember her by. A Celebration of Life is planned for April 19th at 1:00pm at the Dorris Ranch Barn.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020