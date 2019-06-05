|
Sandra Dunn Sandra L. "Sandi" Dunn died of complications related to advanced dementia on Tuesday, May 21st, 2019. She was 83. Sandi was born in April 1936, in Long Beach, California, to Charles and Lavonne Jackson Woolley. She married Mack Ladd in 1963. She lived in various cities in Southern California from 1936 to 1981 when she moved to Junction City, Oregon. Her professional career spanned many industries including the Walt Disney Company, Fleetwood Industries, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, Jean Tate Real Estate and Windermere Real Estate in Eugene. Her interests included volunteer work with numerous organizations including the Junction City Scandinavian Festival and the Junction City Planning Commission where she proudly served for over 20 years. She was an OSU Extension Service Master Food Preserver and was featured regularly on KVAL daytime television programs teaching canning and other food preservation techniques. She also enjoyed traveling and was an avid Oregon State and Seattle Seahawks sports fan. Sandi belonged to many organizations. She was Past President of the Junction City/Harrisburg and statewide OSU Moms Club; Red Hat Ladies; Junction City Garden Club, Emblem Club, Eugene Symphony Guild, Sacred Heart Hospital Guild and Soroptimist International of Eugene among others. Her volunteerism resulted in her winning the Volunteer Woman of the Year by the Lane County Council of Organizations in 1993. Survivors include her son, David; she is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Kerry, her two granddaughters Katie and Allie and her beloved dog, Champ. The family would like to sincerely thank the friends, neighbors, community members and businesses in Junction City that helped Sandi during this exceedingly difficult time in her life. You know who you are - and we hope good fortune smiles upon you. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the .
1936 - 2019
