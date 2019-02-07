|
|
Sandra "Sandy"
H. Larson
Sandra "Sandy" H. Larson, former Mayor of Veneta and Fern Ridge Community Builder, passed away in the early morning of January 17, 2019 after being recently diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of lymphoma. She was surrounded by her loving family, who would like to acknowledge the amazing support that they received from PeaceHealth Hospice that allowed her to spend her final days at home. Her family would also like to thank the many individuals and organizations who sent flowers, cards, and letters that allowed her to be surrounded with reminders of how much she was loved and appreciated, as well as those who provided them with meals and other support during this difficult time.
Sandy moved to Veneta in 2002 to begin her life as "doting grandmother" and quickly became an integral member of the Veneta and Fern Ridge Community through her volunteer work for the library, schools, SANTA Project, and more. She was also a long-time reporter for the Fern Ridge Review. She ran a successful write-in campaign for the Veneta City Council in 2009 and was appointed Mayor in July, 2012. She was then elected to the office in November, 2012, and re-elected in 2016. As Mayor, Sandy was an active advocate at the local, regional, and state level for numerous issues impacting not only the citizens of Veneta, but the entire Fern Ridge Community. She was passionate about children, senior citizens, the library, the arts, providing services to the underprivileged, and public safety. She was seen regularly in classrooms and at activities in all of the local schools, including volunteering as a SMART reader at Veneta Elementary for many years, was instrumental in obtaining funding for the Fern Ridge Service Center, testified at numerous hearings regarding the safety of the Highway 126 corridor, advocated for development of a safe walking connection from Elmira to Veneta, and worked tirelessly to obtain funding for the addition of a Kiddie Pool at the Veneta Community Pool. Sandy was also passionate about education and worked on many projects to enhance the educational opportunities available to the children in the Fern Ridge School District.
Sandy was born to John and Beatrice Howe in Gouverneur, New York, on January 11, 1939. She considered Gouverneur her childhood home even though she lived in a number of communities in the United States and Germany as the family followed her father in support of his career as a military officer. Sandy was a smart, talented, and curious woman who did not let convention get in the way of her goals. She followed her own path while at the same time making her family, friends, and community a priority. She graduated from Gouverneur High School and attended the New York State College for Teachers in Albany before leaving to pursue different professional career opportunities. She worked in radio as a behind-the-scenes writer and producer in both Lubbock, Texas, and Washington, D.C., before following her family to Southern California after her father's retirement. It was there that she met Lawrence "Larry" Larson, her best friend, greatest supporter, and the love of her life while both worked at KSRF-FM in Santa Monica, California. Married on November 2, 1962, they moved to Pismo Beach, California, shortly after their daughter was born. This was the first of several communities that would come to know her as a role model and uniting force who demonstrated excellence and brought out the best in those around her.
The family moved to Chugiak, Alaska, in 1970 when Larry was offered a position as the morning show host on KHAR radio in Anchorage. Sandy initially volunteered as an office and classroom assistant for the local Head Start program in exchange for her daughter's attendance, soon became the Business Manager, and then Director after a short stint away from the program. She moved to the Rural Alaska Community Action Program (RurAL CAP), the state office for Head Start and other programs serving rural Alaska, in 1977, quickly being promoted from Executive Assistant to Administrative Supervisor for Child Development Services and then Director of the Energy Department.
Sandy and family relocated to Round Mountain, California in 1982, where she worked as an Area Supervisor for the Northern California region of Green Thumb, a federal employment program for low income seniors. Having taken college classes throughout her time in Alaska, she also attended Shasta College and CSU Chico, earning a B.A. in English and a high school teaching credential. She then spent 13 years at River City High School in West Sacramento, California, before retiring and relocating to Veneta, Oregon to begin the role she most cherished - grandmother of Emily (Andrea and Jim Eagle Eye) and then Duncan (Quinn and Ruth). Although her tenure as a teacher was relatively short, it was the career that she had always aspired to, and as with all of her endeavors, she was quickly recognized as an excellent teacher and student advocate by her colleagues, administrators, and most importantly, her students.
Sandy also found time to nourish her creativity and love of the arts in all of the communities in which she lived. She was active in 'little theater,' and while in Alaska founded a dance band with Larry called The Morning Show, which was a local success. She and Larry wrote, directed, and performed in Black Bart and the Buzzard Roost Hotel, a musical based on historical characters and places from the Round Mountain area, with the Mountain Community Theater Group. Sandy was also a contributor to the establishment of the local Applegate Regional Theater, Inc., performing in multiple plays, readers' theater, and choral productions.
Sandy was preceded in death by her younger sister, Marcia Howe, who was also an active community builder and co-founder of Carter House Science Museum in Redding, CA. She is survived by her husband, Larry, her children, Andrea and Quinn, their spouses, Jim and Ruth (whom her family often joked were her favorite children), her grandchildren, her niece, Clea Howe Matson, as well as beloved nieces and nephews and their spouses and children from her brother and sister-in-law, Lee and Marcey Larson of Bayfield, CO.
As her final community minded act, Sandy requested that any contributions be directed to either Mid Lane Cares, Applegate Regional Theater, Inc., or the Fern Ridge Library Foundation. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm on February 10th at Fern Ridge Middle School, 88831 Territorial Hwy in Elmira, with a fellowship potluck organized by the City of Veneta to follow the ceremony.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 7, 2019