Sandra Johnson
5/30/1949 - 5/21/2020
Sandra Seemann Johnson born in New Orleans, LA moved to Oregon in 1969 where she proudly called home for the remainder of her life. She suffered with Crone's Disease for over 40 years which ultimately took her life from related complications on 5/21/2020. She was employed for almost 3 decades by Oregon Research Institute as an administrative assistant. She was preceded in death by beloved son Mark Johnson, her parents Jacob Louis Seemann, Sr. and Dorothy Matthiessen Seemann, and her older brother Jacob Louis Seemann, Jr.. She is survived by her adored granddaughters Samantha Osborne and Ema Johnson, a sister and husband Beverly and Danny Jarvis, and brother and wife Robert J. and Cindy Seemann. Any donations to be sent to the Crone's Disease Association.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
5/30/1949 - 5/21/2020
Sandra Seemann Johnson born in New Orleans, LA moved to Oregon in 1969 where she proudly called home for the remainder of her life. She suffered with Crone's Disease for over 40 years which ultimately took her life from related complications on 5/21/2020. She was employed for almost 3 decades by Oregon Research Institute as an administrative assistant. She was preceded in death by beloved son Mark Johnson, her parents Jacob Louis Seemann, Sr. and Dorothy Matthiessen Seemann, and her older brother Jacob Louis Seemann, Jr.. She is survived by her adored granddaughters Samantha Osborne and Ema Johnson, a sister and husband Beverly and Danny Jarvis, and brother and wife Robert J. and Cindy Seemann. Any donations to be sent to the Crone's Disease Association.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.