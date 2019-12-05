|
|
Sandra June Martindale
07/15/1944 - 12/01/2019
Sandy went to be with the Lord on December 1, after a battle with Parkinson's/ Dementia. She was born to Frank and Arlyn (Eastburn) Van Nortwick in Eugene, OR. She graduated from Cottage Grove High School and then went on to Bible college. She worked as a secretary and Christian Education Director for Lighthouse Christian Church in Oceanside, CA where she met her husband, James Allen Martindale. They married in 1973. She spent many years volunteer teaching with Evergreen Child Evangelism Fellowship. And, cooking for many large gatherings at Grove Christian Camp. She moved in 2012 to Roscoe, SD to live with her daughter and family before moving to Arlington, WA to be with her younger daughter until her passing. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Her life and service showed to those around her a genuine love for and faith in Jesus. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother (Terry, in 1982) and husband, James, in 1988. She is survived by her 2 daughters and sons-in-laws, Michelle and John Kiel of Roscoe, SD and Rachel and Shane Henderson of Arlington, WA. She has 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, December 14 at the 6th & Gibbs Church of Christ in Cottage Grove, OR. Memorial contributions may be sent to Evergreen Child Evangelism Fellowship in Eugene or Grove Christian Camp in Dorena, OR.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019