Sandra Lee Henderson
1945 - 2020
August 31, 1945 - November 10, 2020
Sandy Henderson 75, passed away Tuesday surrounded by family after a 5 year battle with dementia.
She was born on August 31, 1945 in Eugene, Oregon to Ernie and Donnis Danner. She attended North Eugene High School and the University of Oregon. She was the Secretary to the Dean of Health and Human Performance at Oregon State University for 23 years.
Sandy loved people, she was very social and always had a smile on her face and a hug to give. She enjoyed coupon shopping for years. She loved being able to donate school supplies to the local schools in Lebanon, pet food to the humane society, she sent boxes and boxes of supplies to the troops and always supported the Christmas toy programs in the area. She loved holding her semi annual famous garage sales in Lebanon and became friends with so many people through that.
She was an amazing grandmother that spent so much time with her grandchildren playing games, baking cookies and attending their sporting events. She always made them a priority in her life. She will be greatly missed by everyone.
She married Allen L Henderson on July 24, 1965 in Eugene Oregon. They raised three children in Corvallis, Oregon before moving to Lebanon, Oregon.
She is survived by her husband Allen Henderson of Albany, her son Brian Henderson of Salem, daughters Stacy (Steven) White of Palm City Florida, and Barb (Aaron) Rund of Albany. Mother Donnis Danner of Eugene, Sister Christine Lindner of Sausalito California, and brother Gary (Kate) Danner of Eugene. Grandson Parker Rund of Albany, Granddaughters Payton Rund of Redondo Beach, California and Sadie White of Palm City Florida. Many cousins,nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father Ernie Danner.
The family would like to thank her grandson Parker Rund and our amazing caregivers Virginia Sorenson, Kelly Soleman and Brenda Notman for everything they have done for mom during these last few years. We couldn't have had mom here at home with us without you!
Because Sandy had so many friends and touched so many people's lives we are hoping to have a celebration of life for her in the Spring of 2021.
Donations in her name can be made to the charity of your choice or to Sandy's favorite charity Safehaven Humane Society. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home Inc
306 Washington St Sw
Albany, OR 97321
(541) 928-3349
