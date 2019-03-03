|
Surrounded by loved ones, Sandra Luks passed away on February 18, 2019 after a short but courageous battle with glioblastoma.
Sandra was born on March 7, 1943 in Boston, Massachusetts, the second of three children of Harry and Goldie Poretsky. A year later, the Poretsky family settled in Brookline, where Sandra attended elementary and high school, graduating from Brookline High in 1960.
In 1962, Sandra graduated from Forsyth School for Dental Hygienists, then affiliated with Tufts University. She worked in a dental office through 1968, while also continuing her education, earning a Bachelor of Science degree from Northeastern University.
Sandra married Eugene (Gene) Luks in 1964 and, in 1968, the family moved to Lewisburg, Pennsylvania when Gene joined the faculty at Bucknell University. In 1971, she accepted the position of Dental Hygienist for the Lewisburg school district. In this endeavor, she found a love for classroom teaching and earned a Master of Science in Education at Bucknell. In 1978, Sandra was recruited to head a new Dental Hygiene program at Williamsport Area Community College, a post she held for 5 years during which her role was expanded to include administration across the entire Allied Health Division.
Sandra resigned from her position at WACC in 1983 when the family relocated to Eugene, Oregon. Sandra relished this opportunity to retrain for what was to be her favorite career of all. From 1986 through 2001 Sandra taught elementary school at Brattain Elementary in Springfield, and continued as a substitute teacher for the next 5 years. Recognition of her teaching excellence included nomination for Teacher of the Year and selection for the honorary society for women educators, Delta Kappa Gamma. However, she most relished the frequent reports from ex-students of her lasting impact on their lives.
Following retirement, Sandra worked non-stop throughout the community through service organizations and via personal help for those in need, providing meals, transportation, and comfort. She served on multiple boards, and in many capacities at Temple Beth Israel. Every Wednesday morning, Sandra helped in classrooms at Camas Ridge Elementary School.
Sandra enjoyed entertaining at home, cooking gourmet meals, baking for friends and family, reading, walking her poodle Oliver, traveling with Gene, and forming new friendships wherever she was.
Preceded in death by her parents and her brother Alan Poretsky, Sandra is survived by her beloved husband Eugene, her sister Diane Kaplan, her daughter Karen Luks and son-in-law Scott Rosenfeld, her son David Luks and daughter-in-law Miriam Ornstein, and grandchildren Adina, Hannah, Sivan, and Nate.
Sandra wished that donations in her honor be made to Camas Ridge Community School or to the Temple Beth Israel Sisterhood Simcha fund.
Sandra Luks touched the lives of many. May her memory be for a blessing.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 3, 2019