1/1
Sandra Martin
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Martin
11/26/47 - 10/25/20
It is with great sadness that the family of Sandra Martin announces her passing after a brief illness, on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Sandra will be lovingly remembered by her sister's Penny Bryant and Linda Dusty Charles. Sandra was predeceased by her sister Sharon Guisto. Sandra will also be fondly remembered by her son Charles Martin aka Marc McGowan. A Funeral Service in memory of Sandra will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 3:00 p.m., at the 7th Day Adventist Church, 1630 12th Street, Springfield, with Pastor Lutz Binus officiating. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Sandra to the Cascade Animal Clinic: 671 Centennial Blvd, Springfield, OR 97477
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved