I loved to visit Sandra, she was always a fun person to talk to. Another friend and I would go study the Bible with Sandra each week. She had several cats that would come say hi to us and of course they each added joy to our visit as they had their own personalities. Sandra was a very intelligent, kind person and I was always looking forward to our studies with her fun, intellectual thoughts. I will miss her but am looking forward to seeing her again when we all come together in the clouds when Jesus comes to take us all home with Him.

Kay Pohl

Friend