Sandra Martin
11/26/47 - 10/25/20
It is with great sadness that the family of Sandra Martin announces her passing after a brief illness, on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Sandra will be lovingly remembered by her sister's Penny Bryant and Linda Dusty Charles. Sandra was predeceased by her sister Sharon Guisto. Sandra will also be fondly remembered by her son Charles Martin aka Marc McGowan. A Funeral Service in memory of Sandra will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 3:00 p.m., at the 7th Day Adventist Church, 1630 12th Street, Springfield, with Pastor Lutz Binus officiating. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Sandra to the Cascade Animal Clinic: 671 Centennial Blvd, Springfield, OR 97477
