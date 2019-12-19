|
Sandra "Alex" Roy (Williams)
10/10/1942 - 12/9/19
Sandra "Alex" Fern Roy (Williams), 77, passed away of natural causes on December 9th, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Douglas Williams (1942-2018). Alex was a charismatic, intelligent, creative woman with a wicked sense of humor, tremendous style and two PhDs. Alex was born in Chicago, IL in 1942 to Fern and Harold Malottke. Alex moved many times in her life, spending a large portion of her adulthood in the San Antonio, TX area as a published, professional writer. She moved to Eugene, Oregon in 2016 after semi-retiring. Always an eclectic artist, Alex was able to focus in the last years of her life on her true passion, and became prolific in her work. Alex is survived by her daughter Rosalind Roy, granddaughter Lilith (Texas) and daughter Portia Roy (Oregon), as well as a large circle of close friends in both Oregon and Texas. Alex was a huge animal lover and cared for hundreds of cats throughout the years. Her two beloved cats Boo and Kiwi were taken in by Animal Aid in Portland to be rehomed. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Animal Aid in her name.
A celebration of life will be held January 5th at Hop Valley Brewing Co. in Eugene, Oregon at 4pm. All are welcome to attend. A selection of Alex's art will be on display.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019