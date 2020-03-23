|
|
Sandra Shepherd
03/20/1932 - 03/16/2020
Sandra Vae Shepherd (Scott) passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Pete Moore Hospice House in Eugene, Oregon.
Sandra was born on March 20, 1932 to the late Bruce Scott and Elma Scott (Gaskell) in Spokane, WA. She was also preceded in death by her sister Myrna Scott and husband Jack Shepherd.
Sandra lived in Portland as a young child. Later, with the promise of a horse to sweeten the move, the family relocated to Prineville when her father got a Dodge dealership. Sandra graduated from Prineville High School in 1949 after being a rodeo princess. With her mother's encouragement, she entered the University of Oregon and then the nursing program at OHSU, where she made lifelong friends. She graduated from the program in 1954 before going off to sunny Arizona with one of her nursing friends. She worked there as an evening shift hospital nurse. She moved back to Prineville when her friend got married.
Sandra and her brother were ham radio enthusiasts. One day, after seeing some ham radio equipment in a young man's car, Sandra's mom invited the man back to their house to talk ham radio with her son and daughter. The man was Jack Shepherd, and he was smitten with Sandra, especially in her nursing uniform. They were married in Sept of 1957.
Jack worked for the telephone company as an itinerant lineman, moving from place to place putting in wire. They lived in a trailer for the first five years of married life, and soon had three children within three years' span. Sandra said that she thought it would be easier to have them all in diapers at the same time and get it over with. His job soon moved them to Springfield where they bought a house and he shortly started volunteering for the fire department. Sandra periodically worked for local doctors, worked as a stay-at-home mom, and was involved in a variety of volunteer work.
Sandra had a great sense of volunteering and serving others. It started at Hosanna Children's Center, where she was a founding board member and volunteered for many years. Triangle Camps and Conference Center was her next focus, where she was the caretaker, nurse and liaison with the Episcpol Diocese. Later, the Mobile Missionary Assistance Program (MMAP) took her and Jack all over the United States to volunteer their skills with local churches and camps. Once they could no longer travel, she served by creating Home Starter Kits for unhoused people who were acquiring housing through the Church of the Resurrection.
Sandra is survived by her brother Bruce Scott (wife Annette and son Mike), daughter Joyce Shepherd, and sons Carl Shepherd (wife Kimberly), and Scott Edward Shepherd (Wife Darla), four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
No service at this time. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Pete Moore Hospice House.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2020