Sandy passed away peacefully in hospice on June 19th surrounded by her loving family. Sandy was born in 1949 in Pueblo, Colorado to John and Myrtle Sanders.
Sandy Dianne Crapser
April 3, 1949 -
June 19, 2019
After the family moved to Oregon, she met and married Claire Crapser when she was sixteen. He was in the military at the time and she followed him to Germany, where they lived several years. Her first son, John, was born in Stutgardt, Germany.
After they returned to the states she had two more sons, Brian and Donald. All her children were the light of her life. Sandy and Claire eventually divorced.
Sandy attended beauty college in Klamath Falls and was a hairdresser for forty years, where she made many lifetime friends who loved her dearly.
Sandy met Paul Hash during square dance lessons. It was pretty much love at first sight. They both enjoyed square dancing and trips to the coast. They spent 36 happy years together until her passing.
Sandy loved being surrounded by her family whom she cherished. She will be deeply missed.
Sandy is survived by Paul Hash, her sons John Crapser of Creswell, Brian and Donald Crapser of Eugene, sister Beverly Petrillo of Salem, brothers, David Sanders of Creswell, Virgil Sanders of Florida, and numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Sandy was preceded in death by her father John, granddaughter Sabrina, her brothers Charlie and John, he beloved mother Myrtle and stepfather Bud.
At Sandy's request, a family celebration will be held at the Cottage Grove Lake in August, at a time to be announced. All who knew her are welcome.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 30, 2019