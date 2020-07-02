Sarah Ann Millican
September 16, 1982 - June 26, 2020
On Friday June 26, 2020, Sarah Millican, loving daughter, sister and aunt, passed away at the age of 37.
Sarah was born September 16, 1982 in Eugene, Or. to Nancy J. Potter & Douglas Jackson Millican. She attended SEHS and moved to N. California with her family upon completion. Sarah was a dedicated scholar, earning multiple degrees, with a passion for teaching. She worked as a freelance Tutor, Elementary School Intern, and in the Hospitality Industry. She was to become an 8th Grade math & science Teacher at an impoverished middle school believing in equal education for all.
Sarah was an avid sports player from a young age, and played championship level soccer through HS. Her favorite sports teams were Oakland Athletics & Denver Broncos. She loved all things outdoors and was constantly "on the go.' She had a passion for camping, snowboarding and water sports. Being a kid at heart, she loved Disneyland, thrill parks and everything spook related. She loved music, was an avid reader and movie buff. She loved family gatherings and traditions and believed in "the more the merrier." Sarah always catered to the children in her life, never to be caught without a "bag o' fun" of toys and treats for all. Her mother lovingly referred to her as the "Mary Poppins" to children as they flocked to her adoringly. Above all Sarah loved God, family, and her immense amount of friends and wanted them with her in swarms for all occasions. Sarah was a beautiful girl with a quick wit and compassionate spirit. To know her was to love her.
Sarah was preceded in death by her father Doug, and her aunt Deborah. She is survived by her mother Nancy, step father Ron, her sister Missty, 8 aunts, 1 uncle, 21 cousins, 4 nieces, and 3 nephews.
A graves service will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Sunset Hills Cemetery at 3pm.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of Sarah's great love of socks, the family invited you to purchase a pair of BOMBAS socks. For every purchase a pair will be donated to the homeless.
