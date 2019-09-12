|
Saul Rodriguez-Miranda
09/06/1975 - 09/09/2019
Saul Rodriguez Miranda, age 44, was called home on September 9th, 2019. He was born in Mexico City, grew up in Chicago, Illinois and called Springfield, Oregon his home for the past 13 years. He is survived by his mother Juanita Miranda, father Jose Rodriquez, sisters; Vero, Gaby and Bety of Mexico City, brothers Juan and Rodolfo of Chicago, Illinois, Wife, Cory of Springfield, Oregon and children; Saul, Soffia, Eric, Ruby, Zen, Brian and Brandon, his grandson, Jesus, Godson Alex and countless friends he considered family. He was a loving son, son in law, husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend.
He loved cars, the ocean, the outdoors and tacos. He was a hard working, kind hearted loving man who cared deeply for others. He will be missed and loved always by those fortunate enough to know him. There will be a private celebration of life to honor him. Services are in care of Major Family Funeral home; please visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook
