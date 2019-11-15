|
|
Scott Chambers
2/1/1960 - 11/3/2019
Scott Chambers – family man, community volunteer and business maverick – lost his battle with pancreatic cancer at his home in Pleasant Hill on November 3rd. His beloved wife, three children and two grandchildren were by his side. Scott was 59. He tenaciously fought to the end yet seized each day he had fully and intentionally with love and joy.
Scott was born in Eugene to Carolyn Chambers and Don McDonald. Scott lost his father at a very early age, and after his mother remarried, was adopted by R.A. Chambers, who was a devoted father. Scott lived in Pleasant Hill for most of his life. He graduated from Pleasant Hill High School in 1978 and started college at Oregon State. Fortunately for the Ducks, the draw of the University of Oregon was too strong. He transferred and then graduated from the school of business in 1982. He was active in many organizations on campus and was president of Phi Kappa Psi.
After graduation, Scott joined TCI Cable in Olympia, Washington, and did a stint in Novato, California, until he came back to Eugene to work for Chambers Cable. He worked and managed the cable division, a state-of-the-art production company, and then oversaw the four TV stations that covered the state. KEZI and Chambers Productions were instrumental in creating content for Oregon Sports, and they developed more than 2,000 hours of TV content. Scott was most proud of the 1995 documentary he executive produced, "Fire on the Track," about Steve Prefontaine. He was also responsible for overseeing the production of motion pictures and several television series. Scott spearheaded the sale of the TV stations to Heartland Media in 2014. After the sale, Scott and his wife, Kellie, redeveloped a commercial property in Pleasant Hill that they renamed Pisgah Public Market. They turned it into a thriving community center comprised of local businesses including a gym and dance studio the pair developed together.
Even though Scott was a successful and accomplished businessperson, he was first and foremost a family man and outdoorsman. He met Kellie, the love of his life, at the University of Oregon and they married in October of 1989. Scott and Kellie were lifelong partners in all that they did–family, cattle ranching, community projects and business endeavors. They had three daughters and two granddaughters. Spending time with family in the outdoors was the true joy of Scott's life.
Scott was a dedicated and committed community member, volunteering to give back to many organizations for the betterment of his hometown, education and youth sports. He was an integral part of the Chambers Family Foundation quietly giving away more than $15 million dollars in grants to local organizations and non-profits. Scott dedicated time to the University of Oregon, KIDSPORTS and the Nature Conservancy. Scott volunteered many hours and years coaching varsity football and track at Pleasant Hill High School. He also led the efforts to fundraise and build a new track and community center. Scott was a hands-on person. Nothing made him happier than to climb onto a large piece of equipment, move some dirt or build with his hands. He loved gardening and woodworking and always left each place better than he found it.
Scott is survived by his wife Kellie; his daughters Kendra Goldberg (John), Danielle Chambers (Josh Gotlib) and Rachel Chambers; and his granddaughters Skye and Brooklyn. He is also survived by his siblings; Deborah Swett (Steven), Bruce Chambers (Lisa), Marcia Chambers (Gary), Bill Chambers (Karla), Silva Chambers (Matt), Clark Chambers. Two sisters, Eileen and Liz, preceded Scott in death. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to KIDSPORTS, to honor his passion for youth, and in particular, providing young women competitive opportunities to excel.
A celebration of life will be held at Mt. Pisgah Arboretum's White Oak Pavilion on Saturday, November 23rd at 11:00 am. Please dress warmly.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019