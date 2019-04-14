|
Long time Eugene resident, Scott Charles van Fossen, singer and actor, passed away due to the complications of cancer recently, surrounded by friends and loved ones. Scott was preceded in death by his father and mother, Dave and Velma van Fossen, who were also long time Eugene residents, and by his brother Jim and his beloved grandmother "Mammo" (Eva Jackie) Jackson)). A Memorial Service will be held April 25th at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Eugene, viewing at 11:00 a.m., service at 1:00 a.m., with a graveside service at Resthaven Memorial Park, and a gathering of friends and family thereafter. Full details and a complete obituary with lit of survivors will follow. Arrangements by Musgrove Family Mortuary.
Scott Charles van Fossen
December 4, 1947 -
March 28, 2019
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 14, 2019