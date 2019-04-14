Home

POWERED BY

Services
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott VanFossen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Charles VanFossen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Scott Charles VanFossen Obituary


Scott Charles van Fossen
December 4, 1947 -
March 28, 2019

Long time Eugene resident, Scott Charles van Fossen, singer and actor, passed away due to the complications of cancer recently, surrounded by friends and loved ones. Scott was preceded in death by his father and mother, Dave and Velma van Fossen, who were also long time Eugene residents, and by his brother Jim and his beloved grandmother "Mammo" (Eva Jackie) Jackson)). A Memorial Service will be held April 25th at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Eugene, viewing at 11:00 a.m., service at 1:00 a.m., with a graveside service at Resthaven Memorial Park, and a gathering of friends and family thereafter. Full details and a complete obituary with lit of survivors will follow. Arrangements by Musgrove Family Mortuary.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now