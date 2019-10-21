|
|
Scott English
October 8, 1949 - October 7, 2019
Scott William English died at home of natural causes on October 7, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon. He was 69 years old. Scott was born on October 8, 1949 in Great Bend, Kansas to father, William Howard English, and mother, Wilma Watson English. He graduated from Dodge City Senior High School in 1967 and attended Dodge City Community College. As a young man, Scott went west in a Chevy van and settled in Eugene, Oregon where he worked at Shelton Trumbull for many years. He enjoyed music (marimba, drums, guitar, jazz, classical, and Zimbabwe rhythms), woodworking, baseball, and a good cup of coffee. He was a helpful neighbor and enjoyed working with others on home improvement projects. He leaves a brother, James English, in Overland Park, Kansas, sister Barbara Rothrock in Bowling Green, Ohio, nephew Paul Rothrock in Bexley, Ohio, niece Nan Rothrock in Chicago, Illinois, and many loved ones including Magdalena Dice of Eugene, Oregon. Join his family and friends in a celebration of his life on Wednesday, October 23 from 5-7pm at Izzy's, 950 Seneca Rd in Eugene.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019