Scott Miksch
May 4, 1962 - December 7, 2019
Scott Eldon Miksch, born May 4th, 1962, to Charles Dale Miksch and Beverly (Barden) Miksch in Hutchinson, Kansas. He had two younger, loving brothers, Gary and Jeff. Scott grew up in Coon Rapids, Iowa and graduated in the class of 1980. He went on to graduate from Iowa State University with a degree in political science and Spanish. In 1988, Scott married Jean (Widman) Miksch and in 1997, welcomed their daughter, Emma Rose, to the family.
Since 1991, Scott and family has lived an active life in Eugene, Oregon. Scott worked as a peace and justice coordinator for LASC (Latin American Solidarity Committee) and dedicated his life to living simply and working to make life better and just for others. Scott loved music and was active in the Avalonian song circle. He was an avid gardener, microbrew fan, science fiction reader, star gazer, and enthusiastic traveller. He enjoyed planning adventures and road trips, especially to the Oregon desert,
Scott's personality was bigger than life and he touched many lives. He was committed to his love of family, especially Jean and Emma, love of friends and community, and to peace and justice in the world.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, March 8th, 1pm- 4pm at the Eugene Garden Club, 1645 High St. Donations in Scott's name can be given to your favorite social justice organization.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 24 to Mar. 1, 2020