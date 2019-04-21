|
|
Long time Eugene resident, Scott Charles van Fossen, singer and actor, passed away on March 28, 2019, surrounded by friends and loved ones. Scott was preceded in death by his father and mother, Dave and Velma van Fossen, who were also long time Eugene residents, his brother Jim and by his beloved grandmother "Mammo" (Eva (Jackie) Jackson). Scott Charles van Fossen was born on December 4, 1947, in Eugene, Oregon. Having suffered a long illness, Scott chose the services of Death With Dignity to leave this life peacefully in his own home. Signature Hospice provided excellent care for Scott during his final months with a caring staff and great kindness. The Memorial Service will be held April 25th at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Eugene, viewing at 11:00 a.m., service at 1:00 a.m., with a graveside service at Rest Haven Cemetery thereafter. Following the graveside service friends are welcome to gather at Mazzi's at 4:15 pm in Eugene to celebrate Scott's life and share their memories of this dear and gentle man.
Scott Van Fossen
December 4, 1947 -
March 28, 2019
It was a brave, joyful voyage Scott made in this life, from birth to death; outward into the world and then back home again to Eugene, Oregon. Scott completed his education in Eugene attending Roosevelt Junior High, South Eugene High School and Lane Community College. He had recently attended his 50th high school reunion at South Eugene. Scott was a talented and honored member of Ed Ragazzino's drama department at both South Eugene and Lane Community College. Scott appeared in many of Ragazzino's local theatrical productions, including South Eugene, Lane Community College and the summer shows. He will be remembered particularly for his roles in The Fantasticks as El Gallo, Bye Bye Birdie as Harry McAfee, and as the Marquis de Sade in the first west coast amateur production of. Marat/Sade. He also starred in Stop the World, playing the role of Little Chap. His commitment to his craft, wonderful tenor voice, and his passion for the theatre made Scott an actor talented beyond his years. He was always generous in sharing his talents with local events and with his friends and family. He also spent a summer with The Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland.
Scott eventually ventured forth to San Francisco during the cultural and social blossoming of the 1970's. He worked as a stage manager for the Oakland Ballet and the Concord Convention Center as well as for the City of San Francisco. Scott was very proud of his time at Concord, making friends with many of the prominent entertainers performing there. Signed and meticulously framed portraits of those entertainers covered Scott's walls and were a great joy to him. Scott was an active member and volunteer caregiver for San Francisco's LGBTQ community and volunteered to bring books to merchant seamen in port.
Scott returned to Eugene to care for his grandmother and mother in their later years and to work here, finally retiring from Lane Community College. Scott lived for most of those years in his beautiful apartment at the Westfair Complex, filled with the memorabilia of his life in the theatre and in San Francisco. He made close friends with and was adored by many of his neighbors. Scott was proud of his Dutch and Italian heritage and loved telling the story of how his parents from very different cultural backgrounds, met and married. Scott loved the Oregon Coast where he often went with his family. He was able to make what he knew was likely to be his last trip to Heceta Beach earlier this spring. Scott also recently visited for a final time his favorite spot in Hendricks Park, where twin trees create a natural seat and where Scott, often in his life, loved to sit and sing madrigals and other art songs, like the troubadour of old he always imagined himself at heart to be. Surely his bright, loving spirit will continue to sing there for ever after.
