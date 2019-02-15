|
March 8, 1969 -
January 28, 2019
Sean is survived by his best friend and wife Teresa, his beautiful daughter Kallista, 1 sister, and 3 stepsisters. He was preceded in death by his mother Mary Johnson, father Fred Cassity, loving stepmother Joan Cassity, and so many other family and friends.
Sean loved his family and making people smile. He was a true comedian, a real prankster! He loved music and concerts with family, wild fair rides with his daughter, fishing, laughing and making others laugh. Sean was very much a lover not a fighter and is missed very much.
A celebration of life will follow on Friday, March 29th, at 1199 N. Terry St. at Daneland Mobile park's rec room at 1pm.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 15, 2019