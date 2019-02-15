Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Daneland Mobile park's rec room
Resources
More Obituaries for Sean Cassity
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sean Allen Cassity


1969 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sean Allen Cassity Obituary
March 8, 1969 -
January 28, 2019

Sean is survived by his best friend and wife Teresa, his beautiful daughter Kallista, 1 sister, and 3 stepsisters. He was preceded in death by his mother Mary Johnson, father Fred Cassity, loving stepmother Joan Cassity, and so many other family and friends.

Sean loved his family and making people smile. He was a true comedian, a real prankster! He loved music and concerts with family, wild fair rides with his daughter, fishing, laughing and making others laugh. Sean was very much a lover not a fighter and is missed very much.

A celebration of life will follow on Friday, March 29th, at 1199 N. Terry St. at Daneland Mobile park's rec room at 1pm.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.