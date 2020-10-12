Sean Mooney
May 13,1973 - June 21, 2020
Sean Mooney of Dexter Oregon, passed away at 47 from a heart attack on June 21, 2020. As a child Sean spent more time taking apart his toys to see how they work than actually playing with them. This interest followed him throughout his life. After graduating from Pleasant Hill High School in 1991, he obtained an Associate Degree in Autobody Repair and Painting in 1993 from Lane Community College. He then worked in local shops and as a self-employed owner/operator, and spent countless hours helping friends fix their broken stuff. He could fix almost anything, especially cars, motorcycles, dirt bikes, dune buggies, sand rails, darn near anything that could "go". He loved going to the Oregon Coast with his friends riding dune buggies and sand rails. He was known for his fun loving attitude. We will miss his jokes, laughter, quick wit and sense of humor. He loved life and was a true and loyal friend to many. Sean also enjoyed his loud stereo, gold prospecting, r.c cars, dogs, cats, but not vegetables. Sean was preceded in death by his sister Beth Conrad in 2017. He is survived by his parents Barbara and Patrick Mooney of Pleasant Hill to whom he was a loving and caring son, his dearly loved daughter Jaymie Poujade of whom he was so proud, brother-in-law Tim Conrad, nieces Morgan and Erin, and his beloved companion, Shelley McAfee of Dexter. Sean left us much too soon. As he wished, his ashes have been spread across the Oregon Coast Dunes from the wind of his sand rail. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
