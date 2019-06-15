Home

Obituary

September 15, 1962 -
June 11, 2019

Our dear Serafina flew away from this life, and from a long battle with cancer, peacefully and surrounded by love Tuesday afternoon, June 11th. She was one of the most generous, kind, adventurous and brilliant people this world has ever known. She is survived by her partner Phil Moses, children Isabella and Zevariah, father Richard and brother Justin, and by many devoted relatives and friends, all of whom will miss her terribly.
Services will be Sunday, June 16th at 4pm at Temple Beth Israel in Eugene. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to in Serafina's honor.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 15, 2019
