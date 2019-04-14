|
Sgt. Bryan Merl Parker of Wahiawa, Hawaii, formerly of Cottage Grove, passed away unexpectedly March 31, 2019 at the age of 26. He was born in Reno, NV, to parents Dana Lynn Miller and Corey Calvin Parker
July 26, 1992. Bryan attended Cottage Grove High School and graduated 2011. He worked for Interstate Battery and then joined the United States Army and become a Satellite Communications Specialist. Bryan married Zoe Lynn Rose, July 9, 2011 in Junction City, OR. His hobbies included going to the beach with his daughters, spending time with his military family, cars, spending time with his car group of friends and watching his favorite movie "Fast and Furious." Paul Walker was his hero. Bryan earned Sergeant in the United States Army. He is survived by his wife Zoe Parker; daughters Maci Rose Parker and Mattie Grace Parker, of Wahiawa, HI; mother Dana Miller and sister Courtney Lynn Parker of Eugene, OR. Bryan is preceded in death by his father Corey Calvin Parker, 2 grandmothers and 1 grandfather. A Military Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Roseburg National Cemetery, Roseburg, OR. Arrangements in the care of the United States Army, and Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, OR. Please access the online obituary at www.smithlundmills.com.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 14, 2019