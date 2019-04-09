|
Born in Glenwood Springs, Colorado to parents Harley and Bessie Eschliman. She passed in the morning of March 31, 2019 at the age of 73. She married Darwin D. Reineke on Dec. 23, 1963. She was a very beloved wife. They have a daughter Teresa, and Grandsons Brandon and AJ. Shanna was a very talented artist. She drew Walt Disney cartoons perfectly. Shanna loved horses and dogs very much. Shanna was a very good cook.
Shanna Lee Reineke
July 30, 1945 -
March 31, 2019
Shanna has a sister Ethyl May ( deceased) and a brother Ron and wife Maurine.
A memorial service will he held Friday, April 12, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Musgrove Family Mortuary, 225 South Danebo Ave., Eugene
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 9, 2019