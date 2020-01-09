|
Sharla Arnold
06/09/1942 - 12/13/2019
Sharla Charmaine (Slauter) Arnold, born June 9th of 1942, passed on Friday, December 13th of 2019. Her parents, Leonard and Leota Slauter, Sharla and her two sisters moved from Shenandoah, Iowa to settle in Eugene in 1952. Sharla graduated from South Eugene High School and then entered military service. In the Air Force she met and married Fred Arnold. While stationed in Japan they had three children. Two children, Lisa St. Clair and Lynn Arnold, survived her. Her youngest child, daughter Lynda Arnold, passed unexpectedly in 2007. As well as being the grandmother of Lynda's two daughters, Amber Arnold and Aarika Arnold, Sharla was the motherly role model to them since their mother's passing 12 years ago. Her other two grandchildren are Johnathan Arnold and Marcus Arnold. Four great-grandchildren knew her love: Kodie, Akiraa, Anthony and Jack. She passed at home with family surrounding her and her beloved husband of nearly 59 years holding her hand. He survived her by only 2-1/2 days. Per her request she was cremated. Her ashes will be distributed per the wishes of the grandchildren.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020