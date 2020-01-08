|
|
Sharla Taylor
July 23, 1954 - November 28, 2019
Sharla "Bitsy" Taylor of Eugene, Oregon passed away in her home on November 28th, 2019 at the age of 65, following complications from diabetes. Sharla was born in Halfway, OR to parents Gilbert Earl Lee and Patricia Tina (Knoch) Lee on July 23rd, 1954. She graduated Medford High School in 1972. Sharla worked in various positions and industries throughout her life, including as a grocer, postal service worker, self-employed housekeeper, and with her son at LeadFoot Recovery. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, scrapbooking, and interior decoration in the home she shared with her beloved cats, as well as spending time with her children and grandson. Sharla was a Jehovah's Witness and cherished her time with her church family. Sharla is survived by her daughter Rená Cherrick of Eugene, OR and son David L. Taylor of Junction City, OR; sisters Dorothy Campaneli of Slidell, LA, Faith (Faye) Dolese of Fayetteville, TN, Sherry Bradley of Medford, OR, and Lynette Paczoh of Dunnellon, FL; brothers Gary Phillips of Marietta, GA and Larry Lee of Medford, OR; her grandson Scott Hulbert, and two great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on January 18th, 2020 at 1PM at the Junction City Grange located at 1420 Kalmia St, Junction City, OR 97448. The family asks that donations be made in Sharla's memory to the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Eugene, OR.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020