Sharlee "Shari" Cloe Wood passed away peacefully on January 31st from complications of a recent stroke, with her adoring son holding her hand. During her stay in the hospital and hospice, she was surrounded 24 hours a day by her close-knit family - three generations of children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren always by her side.
Shari was born to William and Grace (Stringer) Patterson on September 16th, 1938 in Yankton, South Dakota, the youngest of 12 children. She grew up in the beautiful Black Hills, and many of her family and friends affectionately called her "Toots" or "Tootsie." She married Robert E. Wood in 1955. They had a son Jerry in 1956, born in Rapid City, and in 1957 the family moved to California, settling in the Los Angeles area. Later that year Shari gave birth to her daughter Valorie. In 1964 the family moved to Eugene, which became Shari's home for the rest of her life.
Shari loved her work for the Oregon State Scholarship Commission, starting there in 1967 and in 1999 retiring from the position of Director of Loan Processing. She found it very rewarding to help students achieve their educational goals with the commission's resources. After retirement she brought this same love of service to her work as secretary on the Woodtique Homeowner's Association Board, where she had been a condominium resident since 1979. For most of the years she lived there, she generously devoted countless hours to assisting with Woodtique's many needs.
Shari's love of books and reading prompted her to become a member of Altrusa International of Eugene. She devoted herself to collecting donated and second-hand books and setting up small libraries for communities in need. When she became an Altrusa emeritus, the club honored her by naming one of these libraries the "Shari Wood Library," located at Bascom Village, Eugene, OR.
Shari and Robert divorced in 1988 and she never remarried. Even after their divorce she and Robert maintained a cordial and caring relationship. She recognized him to be a devoted father, grandfather - and later, great-grandfather. She lived a rich life filled with family and friends. Her two children could not have asked for a more wonderful mother - she enjoyed celebrating her loved ones on holidays and birthdays, and was known for her delicious carrot cake. She was an amazing grandmother to her grandson Latham, Jerry's son, born in 1982. When he was a toddler she provided much of his care while Latham's mother was pursuing an advanced degree away from Eugene. Shari and Latham were always close, and later in life when Shari began to need more assistance, Latham and his wife Melissa provided the care she needed.
Several births enriched Shari's later years. Her daughter, Valorie, gave her a second grandchild, Cate, in 2004, who Shari considered a gift from the divine. She filled the house with pictures of Cate, and always looked forward to the holidays when they would spend time together. She then rejoiced in the births of Latham and Melissa's two sons, Kaukau in 2011, and Nafua in 2013. Kaukau and Nafua called Shari "GG" for great-grandmother, and Shari adored her nickname as much as she adored them. One of her favorite activities was to join Latham and Melissa to pick up the boys from school, to see the joy on the boys' faces when they rushed to embrace her. This warm, fun, and loving family atmosphere provided comfort, nurture, and security for Shari in the last chapter of her life.
Shari will be remembered as a cheerful, loving, and generous person - dedicated to the service of others. What she valued most in life were her relationships with her closest family and friends. She will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Information about a memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Altrusa International Foundation, Inc. The family would like to thank the staff of the Pete Moore Hospice House of Eugene for their exceptional service and care.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 23, 2020