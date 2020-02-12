|
Sharon Ann Strahm
September 18, 1936 - January 24, 2020
Sharon Strahm of Eugene passed away January 24th at the age of 83, surrounded by loved ones in Medford, Oregon.
Sharon was born in Lebanon, Oregon to George and Esther Jenkins, September 18th 1936. The family moved to Florence, Oregon where Sharon attended and graduated from Siuslaw High School. It was in Florence that she met her ONLY 'true love', Wesley Christ Strahm. They were married on Wes' 20th birthday, June 19, 1955.
Sharon & Wes moved to Portland, Oregon, where Wes attended Lewis and Clark College. Sharon worked as a secretary to put Wes through school. In 1957 they welcomed their first child Doug, into the world. After Wes' graduation, Sharon & Wes moved to Florence, before ultimately moving to Eugene, Oregon. In 1962 they welcomed their second son, Daren to their family.
Over the next 32 years, Sharon kept busy as a devoted Wife and Mother to her loving family. During that time, Sharon & Wes enjoyed camping and watching their two sons sporting events. Sharon never missed an event that one of her sons participated in. She found time to volunteer at the hospital, and the boys' schools, all the while being their biggest fan and cheerleader. Sharon and Wes also built a home at Black Butte Ranch. This was where Sharon was truly her happiest, entertaining her family and friends while baking the BEST chocolate chip cookies ever.
In later years, Sharon was active in the Symphony Guild, her cooking group and traveling with Wes and dear friends to many wonderful spots, all over the world.
Sharon was a wonderful Wife, Mother, Grammy and Friend. She was a great friend to many in her community and a proud member of Emmaus Lutheran Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, George Jenkins & Esther Gywnn and her youngest Son, Daren David. She is survived by Doug & Mary Strahm, Son and Daughter-in-law, their three children, Christopher (Amanda), Kendra (Ben) & Kayla (Trevor) and 6 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life is planned for March 14th @ 2PM at Emmaus Lutheran Church. Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
