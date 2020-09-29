1/1
Sharon Doreen (Dowdy) Makinson
1956 - 2020
Sharon Doreen Makinson (Dowdy)
02/08/1956 - 09/08/2020
Sweet Home - On September 8, 2020, God peacefully took his daughter, Sharon Doreen Makinson, home after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a loving faithful wife of 47 years. She was 64 years old. Sharon was born February 8, 1956, in Springfield, Oregon to Byron and Marjorie Dowdy. She was raised in Marcola, but she would later move to Sweet Home where she has resided for the past 23 years. Sharon's hobbies were camping and spending time with her family, whom she loved very much. She also loved reading and studying her Bible.
Sharon is survived by her High School Sweetheart of 47 years, Steve Makinson; parents Byron and Marjorie Dowdy of Marcola; three children and their spouses Steven, and Ting of Marcola, Kevin of Sweet Home, Ruschel and Ben of Scottsdale; Seven grandchildren, Hayden, Tristan, Thomas, Quentin, Cadence, Jazlynn and Aspen. Two sisters and their spouses, Janet and Ron of Marcola, Connie and Jerry of Springfield. She was preceded in passing by her brother Leonard.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Weddle Funeral Service
1777 North Third Avenue
Stayton, OR 97383
(503) 769-2423
