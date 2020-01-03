|
|
Sharon Henry
03/14/1947 - 12/24/2019
Sharon Kay Henry, 72, of Eugene, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born to Harold and Kathryn Snelling (Willey) on March 14, 1947, in Newark, OH. Growing up, Sharon and her family were active members of Woodside Presbyterian Church in Newark. She graduated from Newark High School.
As a young woman, Sharon moved to Florida, where she was one of the original employees at Disney World. She next moved to Oregon, where she lived for the rest of her life. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and was the valedictorian of her class. She spent her career working at Sacred Heart as an RN spending the majority of her career in the NICU department.
A long-time resident of Eugene, Sharon was active in helping the community in many ways. She was a member of the Central Lutheran Church in Eugene.
In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her siblings Richard Snelling and Linda Way. She is survived by her husband, Michael Henry; her children Kim, Chad, Nicole, and Josh; her grandchildren Ashley, Michael, Brianna, Christina, Tyler, Jacob, and Heather.
A celebration of life will be held for Sharon on February 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Central Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Uhlhorn Day Center, Fanconi Anemia Research Fund, , or Central Lutheran Church. An expanded obituary and more details are available at Musgroves.com. Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020