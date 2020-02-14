|
Sharon (Sherry) Kay Clark
01/05/1939 - 02/07/2020
Sherry was born to Awbrey and Dorothy Lawrence in Tulsa, OK on January 5th, 1939. The family settled in Burns, OR where Sherry graduated from Burns High School and married Mel Clark in 1957. Sherry & Mel moved to Eugene, OR in 1963. While raising her family Sherry was a homemaker, cub scout den mother, active in the PTA, and a Red Cross Volunteer. In 1975 Sherry attended college to obtain a nursing degree. She achieved her goal in 1978 by becoming a Registered Nurse and began a passionate career in the rehabilitation unit of Sacred Heart Hospital where she worked until her retirement.
Sherry enjoyed retirement spending time with family and friends. Holiday gatherings were especially important to her.
She is survived by husband Mel of 62 years, sisters Sally Westmark and Cindy Zreliak (John), Sons Larry (Maureen), Kerry (Michelle), Chris (Kathy), grandchildren- Daniel, Justin (Sheena), Rachel (Chad), Tyler (Katelyn), Derek, Chase, Erin, Mackenzie, Shelby, and 10 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 1st, 2:00PM at Allison Park Christian Church, 1520 Echo Hollow Rd, Eugene, OR.
Remembrances can be made to Peace Health Hospice of Lane County.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020