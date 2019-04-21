|
Sharon Lee Randall of Springfield, OR passed away April 18th, 2019 at the age of 74. Sharon was born in Sparta, Wisconsin September 26, 1944 to parents Paul and Viola (Colbart) Wright. She was the youngest of four girls. When she was three the family moved to Oregon.
Sharon was a graduate of Thurston High School in 1962. She remained close to her fellow classmates, community and neighbors, having "reunions" on a regular basis. Sharon married Larry Randall Nov. 22, 1962 and spent the last 57 years at each other's side. The couple had two sons; Cory and Christopher.
For 30 years Sharon was a cafeteria cook for the Springfield School District, upon retiring she found her true calling with Lane ESD. She worked with children of special needs for the next six years . Besides her family, Sharon's great love was for Hawaii. She especially loved Maui. She gave skydiving a try at the age of 72, she said she enjoyed it but probably wouldn't do it again.
Sharon will be greatly missed by her husband; Larry Randall, their children; Cory (Terrie) Randall and Christopher (Michael) Randall, grandchildren; Hayden and Madison, many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield, Oregon. In honor of Sharon's passion for working with children with special needs the family asks that charitable donations, in lieu flowers, be made to local organizations working with these amazing children. Please visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 21, 2019