Sharon Mae Malcolm
March 11, 1950 - September 5, 2020
Sharon Mae Malcolm passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family, on the morning of September 5th. She was 70 years young.
Sharon was born in Little Rock Arkansas in 1950. Her family moved briefly to San Antonio Texas before finally settling in Oregon in the early 1960's. In 1968 Sharon graduated from Crow High School where she had met her high school sweetheart and would-be late husband of 41 years, Bruce James Malcolm with whom she built her beautiful home and family.
She lived in Lorane, Oregon for 45+ years and was dedicated to and active in her community. She began working for the Crow-Applegate-Lorane School District in the 70's while her children were attending school there. She was school Secretary, a favorite school bus driver, and a second mother to many children in Lorane and Crow. She was active with the Parent Teacher Association, helping to raise money for the school district. For the past two years, she cooked meals for the seniors each week at the Rebekah Lodge in Lorane.
Sharon began her 27-year career in real estate in 1993 working for Rams Realty in Eugene, Or. She had a passion for real estate and for the families she was able to help and get to know. She worked at Windermere Real Estate in Eugene as a Real Estatete Broker for the past 13 years.
She also worked diligently every tax season for ABC Bookkeeping & Tax Services, a company that was founded by her late mother, Mildred Kloehn in Veneta Or. in the 1980's.
In 2010 at the age of 60, Sharon began taking college classes at Lane Community College in Eugene, in order to obtain her first college degree.
Sharon was a devoted wife and an incredibly loving mother. She was always loving, kind, caring and welcoming to all.
She had a passion for quilting, reading, gardening, cooking, canning, and baking. She was quite the card shark and enjoyed frequent trips to the Oregon coast casinos when time permitted.
Sharon loved vacationing in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico with her family and would also visit Las Vegas, Nevada and Orlando, Florida throughout the year to stay with both of her children. A big fan of Rock and Roll and live music, George Thorogood and Aerosmith topped the list of Sharon's favorite groups, as she was able to see them both live in concert at least a half dozen times combined. She was a diehard Oregon Duck fan and was a season football ticket holder for 35 years. She rarely missed a home Duck game and traveled to nearly all of the bowl games following the epic game against Washington in 1994 that ultimately lead Oregon to the Rose Bowl that year. Like all parties she threw, her tailgating parties were legendary.
Sharon was recently diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer that gave her little time to see everyone she loved and to do the many things she loved. She always maintained the most beautiful garden.
She is survived by her two children; Son, James Malcolm of Las Vegas NV, and daughter, Ashley Malcolm of Orlando, FL. She is also survived by her two older siblings, Charles Elias of Plano, TX. and Rachel Fann of Big Sur, CA. and by her half-brother JR Kloehn and his wife Suzanne of Veneta, OR.
Formal services at Lane Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home will be held at a later date when conditions allow.
